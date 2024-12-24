Four shot in Rosedale on Christmas Eve morning in "domestic incident"

ROSEDALE, Md. — It happened before the sun rose this Christmas Eve morning. Around 6:30 a.m., police were called to the Ross Ridge apartment homes off of Rossville Boulevard in Rosedale.

"It's just real crazy. When I came out this morning, I was like, 'what's going on?'" William Larson recalled to WMAR-2 News. "They had everything blocked off. Then I found out later it was a shooting."

Baltimore County Police said four people had been shot and taken to the hospital in a "domestic incident" - a woman, a man, and two juveniles. One of the juveniles was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to authorities, the man who is believed to be the suspect shot himself and was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives spent the morning coming in and out of one of the apartment buildings in the complex. Police vehicles remained posted in the parking lot on Breslin Court.

"Nothing like this out here. It's peaceful," a neighbor named Theresa told WMAR-2 News.

She lives in the building too; she didn't hear anything this morning, but her brother did.

"My brother said police knocked on the door 6:00 this morning and asked if we ok."

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims yet, or how they were related.

"Ugh, I just thought about it - I do know some kids live in that building. So hopefully none of them are involved because normally, I come out, they're playing at the playground and stuff like that," Larson said.

People who live in this apartment complex were upset to hear about violence taking place in their neighborhood, especially during the Christmas holiday.

"It's supposed to be about loving your family and stuff like that so, you know, hopefully everybody pull through and hopefully wasn't nothing serious."

Baltimore County Police told WMAR-2 News more details would be coming Tuesday afternoon. This story will be updated once we know more.