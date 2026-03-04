Four MS-13 gang members accused of killing Washington D.C. teen

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four MS-13 gang members have been arrested in connection with the death of 14-year-old Jefferson Amaya-Ayala of Washington, D.C.

Jose Merlos-Majano, Alan Josai Garcia-Padilla, William Cuellar Gutierrez and 17-year-old have been indicted on charges including first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and participation in a criminal organization.

In August 2025, Amaya-Ayala was reported missing after he was last seen in the 1400 block of Sheridan Street in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest Washington, D.C.

His body was discovered in a park in Prince George's County in November 2025.