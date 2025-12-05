Homicide investigation underway after remains of 14-year-old discovered

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A death investigation is underway after human remains were discovered at a park in College Park.

The case was later ruled a homicide and the victim was identified as 14-year-old Jefferson Amaya-Ayala of Washington, D.C.

On November 3, multiple agencies including the Metropolitan Police Department and FBI Cross Border Task Force discovered human remains during a search of Indian Creek Stream Valley Park.

The remains were sent to the medical examiner's office and the case has been ruled a homicide.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and determine a motive.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 301-516-2512.