Four more Shoppers Food Stores are closing in Maryland, totaling 8 since last month

BALTIMORE — Four more Shoppers Food Stores are closing in Maryland.

UNFI, the grocery chain's parent company confirmed upcoming closures at locations in College Park (Cherry Hill Road), Laurel (Baltimore Avenue), Capitol Heights (Marlboro Pike), and Germantown (Mateny Road).

All four stores are scheduled to close on or before November 8.

The news comes after four other Shoppers shuttered on October 11 in Westminster, Essex, Waldorf, and New Carrollton.

"We recognize the role our stores play in the lives of those who work, shop, and live in the communities we serve," UNFI said in a statement to WMAR-2 News. "As we work to strengthen our retail business for the future, we’re taking steps to optimize our footprint where necessary while continuing to enhance the customer experience in our remaining stores."

UNFI added that the company would offer support for employees impacted by the decision.

