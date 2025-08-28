Several Shoppers Food locations closing in Maryland by October

Multiple Shoppers locations in Maryland will close by mid-October.

United Natural Foods, the parent company of Shoppers, said after careful evaluation these are the 4 stores that will be closing on or before October 11:



2286 Middlesex, 1200 Eastern Blvd., Essex, MD

2339 New Carrollton, 7790 Riverdale Rd., New Carrollton, MD

2349/2414 Waldorf, 1170 W. Smallwood Dr., Waldorf, MD

2374 Westminster, 551 Jermor Ln., Westminster, MD

UNFI sent this statement to WMAR about the store closures: