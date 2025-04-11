Four Legendary Baltimore Club DJ's to grace the same stage

BALTIMORE — For the first time in more than 20 years, some legendary dj's who've been champions of the Baltimore Club genre are coming together for one big celebration at the Metro Gallery.

It's an effort to call all club music lovers, dancers and culture heads to show unity among some of its pioneers.

Brought together by host and promoter, Larry "Whaddup" Caudle, the "Kingz of Club" event will feature Rod Lee, the man behind the Baltimore classic "Dance My Pain Away" joined by fellow dj's, Scottie B, DJ Technics, Blaq Starr.

WMAR Photographer Erick Ferris "Kingz of Club" promoter Larry "Whaddup" Caudle joined by Baltimore Club dj's Rod Lee and Blaq Starr for an interview with WMAR's Randall Newsome

Watch their WMAR-2 News interview about the event what it means to be performing together and show people some of the faces behind their favorite Baltimore Club songs.

The party is also a way to draw attention to a film screening happening the same day for "More Than Hype" a documentary that highlights the history of the culture through and some of the people who took it from an underground sound to a mainstream success.

The film will be shown at Lexington Market.

Click HEREfor tickets to "Kingz of Club" and HERE for more on the "More Than Hype" screening.