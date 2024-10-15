Four-acre Meadow Creek Park opens in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County leaders unveiled the new Meadow Creek Park today in Pikesville, on Church Lane just west of Reisterstown Road.

The four-acre park is one of two plots of Pikesville land that the county is developing, along with the grounds of the Pikesville Armory.

The county bought the Church Lane land using $432,000 of state funds in 2020, and developed it with another $1.3 million in county and state funds, plus $150,000 in local open space fee-in-lieu revenue.

The park features trails, a paved and shaded seating area, a "natural" playground, and "abundant native plantings," noted a press release.

The county is also working on plans for a parcel off of Bedford Road, across from Sudbrook Magnet Middle School, that was bought in 2021 for $1.1 million.

Department of Recreation and Parks Director Bob Smith said in a statement:

Meadow Creek Park and the future park on Bedford Road show the Department continues to expand the opportunities for recreation in Baltimore County.

Meadow Creek Park was engineered and designed by TranSystems (formerly Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani – WBCM). The general contractor was DSM Contracting.