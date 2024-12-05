Former WMAR Photojournalist turned author spreading positivity among Baltimore County young readers

TIMONIUM, Md — Younger Baltimore County readers will encounter a bit more positivity when it comes to choosing the next great read, thanks, in part, to Preston Mitchum Jr.

Mitchum is a familiar name here at WMAR, he was once a photographer covering your community and is the founder of the Preston Mitchum Jr. Foundation. Since leaving he's published books centered around Positive Vibes, and now he's sharing that positivity with children.

In partnership with Fulton Bank, The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc., and Hunt Valley Contractors/Sparks at Play "Positive Vibes for Kids" daily affirmation books are now in 87 Little Free Library spots in Baltimore County.

“Words have immense power, especially in the lives of our young people,” said Preston Mitchum. “We believe that instilling positive messages through affirmations can help young people face challenges and discover their inner strength. Now more than ever, it’s essential to spread this message and inspire hope and encouragement for every child’s journey.”

WMAR

Fulton Bank's Timonium branch now also has its own Little Free Library.

“At Fulton Bank, our purpose is to change lives for the better, and one of the best ways to do that is to help build students’ self-esteem,” said Dionne Waldron-McNeal, Vice President of community Outreach Officer at Fulton Bank. “That’s why we’re excited to work with the Preston Mitchum Jr. Foundation to make these inspirational books available to more children and youth in our community.”