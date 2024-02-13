Former Westminster High coach who used Snapchat to prey on students pleads guilty in federal court

BALTIMORE — A former substitute teacher and head volleyball coach at Westminster High School is pleading guilty in federal court to sexually exploiting children.

Prosecutors say Evan Thomas Harris Frock, 34, falsely posed as a high school aged boy on Snapchat to solicit explicit photos and videos from underage kids.

A criminal investigation was launched back in February 2022 after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to court filings, Frock preyed on these children dating back to at least October of 2021.

His youngest victims ranged from 6 to 8 years-old, while others were high school students between the ages of 15 and 16.

The feds say Frock distributed explicit video content of at least one victim, in addition to sending graphic photos of himself to minors.

He now faces a mandatory sentence of 15 years and maximum of 30 years. Sentencing is scheduled for April 16.

Frock has since been fired from Carroll County Public Schools. Before that he worked as a Physical Education Teacher and Athletics Director at Liberty Christian School in Owings Mills.