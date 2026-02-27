Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Speaker Adrienne Jones withdraws from reelection for delegate seat

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Delegate Adrienne Jones, the former Speaker of the House of Delegates, has withdrawn her reelection bid for her District 10 seat.

Jones stepped down from the Speakership role in early December, and the General Assembly held a special session to elect Joseline Peña-Melnyk as the new Speaker.

She withdrew her candidacy on Friday, February 27.

Jones hasn't been recorded present for a quorum call on the floor of the House since Friday, January 16, the third day of the Session.

We reached out to her campaign team at Rice Consulting about the extended absence from the State House, and they said she is on a medical leave of absence.

With Jones's withdrawal from the race, there are now six candidates running for the three seats in District 10.

