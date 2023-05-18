Former Senate candidate apologizes for false sex trafficking report in Harford County

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A former Maryland Senate candidate has apologized for filing a false child sex trafficking report in Harford County last year.

Ryan Dark White, 54, who also goes by the name of Jon McGreevey worked at an adult book store on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood.

While at work on April 9, 2022 White said he saw an elderly man and young girl near an ATM inside the store.

Part of White's campaign was to highlight issues of child sex trafficking.

Last week in an apology letter, White admitted to posting pictures of the child on social media to falsely suggest they were being trafficked.

After being charged with making a false report, Ryan Dark White, otherwise known as Dr. Jon McGreevy, issued a full apology and admission to fabricating a child trafficking story for his political benefit. https://t.co/0kb01YKRiG pic.twitter.com/KTmO6P9Ynk — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) May 18, 2023

After reviewing store surveillance footage and interviewing the man who was falsely accused of trafficking, police charged White with making a false report.

White then resorted to slandering the sergeant who arrested him.

He confessed to posting photos of the sergeant and his wife on social media, encouraging his followers to harass them.

Additionally White said he spread lies about the sergeant being in a relationship with a known sex trafficker.

RELATED: US Senate candidate falsely reported child sex trafficking in Harford Co.

On Thursday the Harford County Sheriff's and State's Attorney's Office announced somewhat of a plea agreement with White.

In light of White's written apology, his case will be placed on the court's STET docket, meaning prosecutors will not drop charges but wont pursue them either.

This likely mean White will avoid jail time.

Below is a video message from Harford Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.