HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A United States Senate candidate was arrested and charged after he was accused of making a false report to the Harford County Sheriff's Office regarding sex trafficking.

On April 13, deputies said they were called about child sex trafficking that was happening at an adult bookstore, on Pulaski Highway, in Edgewood. Detectives identified an employee of the business, Ryan Dark White, also known as 54-year-old Jon McGreevey, a candidate for U.S. Senate, as the source of the information.

Deputies said they received information that an older adult male was in the business with a young girl, 10 to 12 years old, forcing the child to perform sexual acts on customers.

No formal report was filed with the Harford County Sheriff's Office by any witness, and after following leads and interviews, digital evidence was gathered, identifying that adult man and young girl.

On July 7, deputies interviewed White, and investigators revealed that at no time were sex acts performed or offered by anyone of the people as reported by White.

White was arrested Friday, and has been charged with false statements to a law enforcement officer and false statements of the commission of a crime and existence of a condition imminently dangerous to public health and safety.

"It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said. "It is even more appalling, that another individual, who is running for a law enforcement position, would embrace such an obviously false narrative in an effort to gain political traction - nothing more. I am beyond grateful this young girl is safe, but extremely disappointed someone would attempt to discredit and disparage the work of the dedicated men and women of the Harford County Sheriff's Office and Child Advocacy Center. Fearmongering and antagonism caused wasted time and energy by our personnel, whose time would have been better served protecting the citizens of Harford County, instead of investigating lies."