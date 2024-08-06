Watch Now
Former Raven and Mile High Miracle worker, Jacoby Jones, cause of death revealed

Jacoby Jones
Nick Wass/AP
Former Baltimore Ravens player Jacoby Jones is recognized before an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore.
Jacoby Jones
According to the New Orleans Coroner's Office, beloved Baltimore Raven, Mile-High Miracle worker, and Super Bowl Champion Jacoby Jones passed away on July 14 due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

He was 40, a young man still in the second quarter of his life.

After putting his NFL career in the rearview, he turned his focus to the routes of the future.

Most notably, joining coaching staffs at Morgan State, Calvert Hall, and Alabama State. 

His spirit will remain a mainstay in the hearts of Ravens players and fans.

