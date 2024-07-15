COMMENTARY: Jacoby Jones, a Baltimore hero

The year was 2013, I remember it like it was yesterday, the year the Baltimore Ravens would go on to do the unthinkable, take a trip to the Super Bowl.

Jacoby Jones was a big part of that run, one of the most significant sports runs in Baltimore's history.

I was only in middle school at the time, in the 8th grade to be exact.

As a teen I was unaware of how significant that championship was and how hard of it road it was to get there.

But man was I jumping up and down when I saw the Mile High Miracle.

It was 3rd & 3 in Denver, Baltimore needed a touchdown to tie the game with just :43 left on the clock in the 4th quarter.

The clock was ticking.

My anxiety was through the roof, I had no idea how the heck the Ravens were going to move the ball down the field while still in their own territory.

Joe Flacco took the snap, looking, looking, dodging defenders, and launches the ball.

I yell to my mom "OHHHHH JACOBY'S OPEN!!!!"

The way I was yelling you'd think it was already the Super Bowl.

Jones caught it and took it to the house for a Baltimore Ravens touchdown, eventually sending the game to overtime.

The Ravens would win the game 38-35, stamping their ticket to the AFC Championship game against Tom Brady's Patriots.

When all hope seemed lost in that game, Jacoby sparked life in Baltimore that I had never seen before.

At school the next day, all I could hear was 'bro did you see that pass to Jacoby?!?!?"

That's all we could talk about, that's all I could think about.

My Ravens, on their way to the AFC Championship Game thanks to a stupendous catch and run from Jacoby.

I was already a fan, but man was it sweet.

You wouldn't think he could outdo his miracle catch in Denver, but boy was I wrong.

How bout a record-setting 109-yard kick return touchdown to open the Super Bowl?

Are you kidding me? That's how we set the tone?

From there I was sold, the Baltimore Ravens would be your Super Bowl champions.

Not saying I'm a psychic or anything, but hey, it did happen.

After the dust settled and the team returned to Baltimore for the parade, I saw Baltimore overcome with joy.

The city gathered to celebrate one of the highest pinnacles in sports. The streets were filled with fans showing love to the team for their brilliant performance.

There were many pieces to the puzzle for that championship, but what can't be forgotten was the performance Jacoby put on for the city of Baltimore.

Hearing of his passing Sunday left my heart in disarray. A kind soul who was on his way to becoming an offensive coordinator, but always would come and show love to Baltimore.

I didn't know Jacoby personally, I never sat down and had a conversation with him. But from what his coaches, teammates, and peers say, he was a joy to be around and just knew how to light up a room.

He may have been a journeyman throughout his career, but to Baltimore, he is a Raven for life.