Former Pikesville High Principal falsely accused of racist rant gets new role

BALTIMORE — Eric Eiswert has been named new principal at Sparrows Point Middle School.

His official start date is July 1.

Eiswert has 20-years experience in the Baltimore County Public School System.

He served last year as Pikesville High School principal until he was abruptly removed over a controversial scandal.

A voice recording was passed around, originally believed to be Eiswert spewing racial and antisemitic insults about staff and students.

MORE: Disgruntled ex athletic director allegedly created AI racist rant to retaliate against Pikesville principal

Turns out the recording was AI generated, created by a disgruntled former athletic director named Dazhon Darien in an attempt to frame Eiswert.

Despite being cleared of wrongdoing, Eiswert never did return to his role as Principal at Pikesville High.

According to a letter to Sparrows Point Middle students and parents, Eiswert plans to host meet and greets with staff and families over the summer.

