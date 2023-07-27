Former Morgan State student convicted of murdering security guard near campus last August

BALTIMORE — A former Morgan State student has been convicted of murdering a security guard near campus last August.

Chase Wilson, 21, was found guilty of shooting and killing 19-year-old Julian Fruh outside an apartment complex on Marble Hall Road.

Detectives tied Wilson to the case using surveillance video which appeared to show the two men talking on the phone while on their way to meet each other.

Once they met camera footage showed shots being fired. Fruh was seen falling to the ground while Wilson ran away.

A witness told investigators that Fruh had purchased marijuana from Wilson prior to his death.

That same witness gave police the password to Fruh's cell phone which revealed he'd been in contact with Wilson before being killed.

At the time of his death Fruh was getting off his shift as a privately contracted security guard for the apartments in the area.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced October 12. He faces 60-years behind bars.