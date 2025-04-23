Former Maryland U.S. Attorney appointed by Trump, sues White House on behalf of Harvard University

BALTIMORE — Another major case with potential nationwide implications has ties to Maryland.

Since retaking the White House, President Donald Trump has vowed to hold American universities accountable for the on-campus conduct of students and staff, specifically acts of antisemitism spread during protests of the war in Gaza.

Recently, Trump's Department of Education issued a letter to Ivy League schools demanding they enforce federal civil rights, or else forego billions in federal funding.

Among the listed demands are reforms in university leadership and governance, and transitioning to merit-based admissions and hiring policies.

Harvard University responded with a letter of its own, not only refusing to comply, but also announcing their intent to sue.

Leading the charge is Robert Hur, who served as U.S. Attorney of Maryland, under the first Trump Presidency.

"The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights. Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government," Hur's letter stated on behalf of Harvard. "Accordingly, Harvard will not accept the government’s terms as an agreement in principle."

Hur gained national notoriety in January 2023 when he was appointed Special Council to investigate classified documents found inside the home garage of former President Joe Biden.

While ultimately recommending no charges be filed, Hur's final report drew criticism from Democrats for describing Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Hur was also tapped by former Governor Larry Hogan to lead a work group combating anti-Asian violence in Maryland.

