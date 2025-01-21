Former Gilman teacher gets 35 years following sex abuse trial

BALTIMORE — Former Gilman teacher Christopher Bendann has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison following his sex abuse trial.

He was found guilty on all nine counts, including five counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of cyberstalking.

Detectives began investigating Bendann back in January 2023 after he was terminated by the school for "inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students."

Baltimore County Police Christopher Bendann

According to charging docs, one victim stated from Sept. 16- June 2018, Bendann would give him rides home after they had been drinking.

In exchange for the ride, Bendann would make them run around naked at Meadowood Park and the hill at St. Paul's.

The victim reported that this went on for about a year and "then things got worse."

From here, Bendann would request nude photos from the victim on Snapchat. He would then threaten to expose the victim if he didn't produce more pictures.

Bendann was still employed at Gilman as a teacher and an advisor at the time of the abuse.