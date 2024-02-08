Former Congressional candidate Kim Klacik will run for 2nd District seat

BALTIMORE — Kimberly Klacik, who previously ran for Congress in 2020, announced that she has filed to run for the seat being vacated by longtime Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger.

Klacik said on social media today:

Excited to announce I have filed to run in Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District. It’s currently an open seat & redistricted, making it competitive for a republican to flip. Thank you, Delegate Chisholm, Chairwoman Kit Hart, Delegate Szeliga, Delegate Nawrocki & Delegate Morgan for taking time to run over to support my bid.

Excited to announce I have filed to run in Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District. It’s currently an open seat & redistricted, making it competitive for a republican to flip.



Thank you, Delegate Chisholm, Chairwoman Kit Hart, Delegate Szeliga, Delegate Nawrocki & Delegate Morgan… pic.twitter.com/IH2xoZNtVp — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) February 8, 2024

She is the second prominent candidate to throw her hat in the ring for that seat. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said last week he would also run.

Klacik is a Republican who lost her previous bid for the 7th Congressional seat to Democrat Kweisi Mfume. Former President Donald Trump endorsed her in that race.