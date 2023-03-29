Former College Park Mayor indicted on 80 counts of child pornography charges

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A jury returned an indictment on former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn for 80 totals counts of child pornography charges.

Wojahn was investigated in February after authorities received a tip about images and videos being uploaded onto social media.

Investigators searched Wojahn's home on February 28 and recovered several electronics.

He resigned in early Marchand was replaced by Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell.

At the time of his resignation, he was charged with 56 total counts of distribution and possession of child exploitative material.

“This is an unprecedented case in our county in which a former elected official has been accused of a crime of this nature. We elect leaders with the expectation that they will serve, protect, and advocate for our children, families, and communities and not harm them in anyway. The charges contained in the indictment are serious, and we will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate and follow any new leads that may be uncovered. It is important to note that the defendant is presumed innocent, and my office will continue to focus on achieving justice for the victims in this case,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.