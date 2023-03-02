College Park Mayor resigns; allegedly uploaded child porn onto social media

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Mayor of College Park has resigned from office after being criminally charged for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography.

Prince George's County Police began investigating Patrick Wojahn, 47, last month after receiving a tip about images and videos of suspected child pornography being uploaded onto social media.

Investigators searched Wojahn's home on February 28 and recovered several electronics.

He's since been charged with 56 total counts of distribution and possession of child exploitative material.

Wojahn served as College Park Mayor since 2015, following an eight-year stint on the City Council.

In his official resignation letter submitted March 2, Wojahn acknowledged that a search warrant was executed at his home in reference to an "ongoing police investigation." Wojahn added that he was cooperating fully, and clarified the investigation did "not involve any official city business."

"While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction," wrote Wojahn.

According to his biography page on the City of College Park Government website, Wojahn is originally from Wisconsin and graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in 2002. He and his husband have resided in College Park for more than 12 years.

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will take his place until a Special Election is held to swear in a new Mayor.

City Charter requires the election to be held within 65 days.