Former Catholic schoolteacher named in AG report dies in prison

WESTOVER, Md. — John Merzbacher, a former Catholic schoolteacher who was named in the Attorney General's report, passed away at the age of 81.

Officials from the Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services say there was no sign of foul play and that he passed away from natural causes.

According to the AG's report, Merzbacher was accused of abusing 40 people during his tenure as a teacher.

He spent time in Baltimore City Public School's before teaching at the Catholic Community Middle School.

His career began in 1960 and spanned until 1979.

Also included in the report, many witnesses came forward saying that Merzbacher threatened them with a gun and touched them inappropriately.

Others said he would force other students to get involved in the abuse.

Merzbacher was indicted in 1994 for the rape and sexual abuse of a victim. He was later convicted in 1995.

Before he passed, Merzbacher was serving four consecutive life sentences, plus an additional ten years at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover.