Former BPD officer sentenced to life for sexually abusing kids at wife's daycare

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore Police officer has been sentenced to life in prison after sexually abusing children at his wife's daycare in Owings Mills.

James Weems worked at his ex-wife's daycare, Lil' Kidz Kastle, as a bus driver.

Police began investigating in July 2022 when a 10-year-old girl at the daycare accused Weems of showing her porn on his phone.

The girl told a relative that her daycare bus driver, "Mr. James," had shown her the website on his phone.

Police corroborated that while executing a search and seizure warrant on James' cell phone, finding that he had visited the website on multiple occasions.

While speaking with family and investigators, the victim described multiple sexual assaults that had taken place on the bus and daycare playground.

The girl said James was the only person who was nice, and would give her snacks. She was told by James not to tell anyone about what happened.

During a forensic interview, a 12-year-old girl reported that James had touched her inappropriately several times, and had even asked for photos.

James was shot by his ex-wife, Shanteari Weems, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., when she confronted him about the abuse.

She was sentenced to four years in prison.