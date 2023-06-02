Former BPD officer claims detectives used false information to file bogus charges

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore Police officer is planning to sue two other officers he says are responsible for his failed indictment.

Federal prosecutors initially charged Ethan Glover back in April 2021, alleging he stole $10,000 from a multi-million dollar drug bust in 2016.

Glover was ultimately acquitted of all charges in January.

RELATED: BPD officer acquitted of stealing $10k from drug bust

Now Glover claims two detectives "used knowingly false and/or intentionally misleading information" to search his home which led to "bogus charges" being filed.

As result Glover, whose now retired, says he's suffered "severe emotional distress and mental anguish" along with loss of income and temporary custody of his children.

The pending lawsuit aims to monetarily recover those damages.