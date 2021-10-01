Feds say BPD officer kept $1000 informant money after stealing $10k during drug bust

BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors have hit a Baltimore Police officer with a new round of charges as fallout from years of investigation into the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force continues.

Ethan Glover was initially indicted back in April on allegations that he stole $10,000 from a multi-million dollar drug bust that he was apart of in 2016.

These latest charges now accuse Glover of stealing $1,000 from the Baltimore Police Department's informant fund.

Prosecutors say Glover originally gave the money to a witness in exchange for information on a 2018 homicide.

The witness later changed their mind choosing not to be an informant in the case, and eventually returned the money to Glover.

Obligated to hand the money back over to the police department, Glover allegedly kept it all for himself.

If convicted, Glover faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for theft of government property and five years in federal prison for making false statements to federal law enforcement.

No court date has been scheduled at this time.