Former BPD commissioner Michael Harrison is now evaluating a consent decree in Minneapolis

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Police commissioner Michael Harrison is officially onto his next law enforcement related venture.

Harrison is part of an organization called Helping Reinvent Law Enforcement, based out of Silver Spring, Maryland and New Orleans, Louisiana.

They've recently been tapped to monitor and oversee implementation of a consent decree within the Minneapolis, Minnesota Police Department.

His official new role is independent evaluator.

Harrison took over as Baltimore City's top cop in February 2019, after serving as commissioner in New Orleans. He stepped down last June and was replaced by current commissioner Richard Worley.

Much like his time in Louisiana, Harrison's entire stint was spent under a federal consent decree, which remains in effect today.

In each of his four full years at the helm, Baltimore surpassed 330 homicides. However, 2023 marked the first time since 2014 the City reported under 300 murders.

Harrison is joined by others who served under his Baltimore administration including former chief of staff Eric Melancon and Lisa Fink, who managed multiple departmental policy projects.

Minneapolis came under a consent decree following the death of George Floyd.