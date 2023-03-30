Former BCoPD officer found guilty of manslaughter, killed 2 people in crash

Former Baltimore County police officer William Collazo Brown was found guilty on Wednesday in regards to a double fatal pedestrian crash.

It happened in May 2021, just after 2 a.m. along North Point Boulevard near Norris Lane in Dundalk.

Police say the driver of a Subaru Legacy struck 34-year-old Joshua Day, while he was trying to cross the street.

The driver of the Subaru stopped at the scene.

Shortly after the crash, another driver, 21-year-old Berlynn Matthews, saw Day in the road and stopped to help.

As she walked over, Matthews was struck and killed by a motorcycle driven by Collazo-Brown, who was off duty at the time.

According to police, the motorcycle ran over Day as well.

Collazo-Brown was arrested and charged with DUI related offenses. His police powers were also suspended.

Officials say he began his tenure with the department in 2019. He was separated from employment with the department days later.

Collazo-Brown was was found guilty for 13 out of 16 counts.

His sentencing hearing will be held on July 7th.