Off-Duty Police Officer charged in double fatal pedestrian crash

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are investigating a double-fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on May 2, 2021, shortly after 2 a.m., along North Point Boulevard just south of Norris Lane.

A preliminary investigation reveals a Subaru Legacy traveling southbound on North Point Blvd. in the southbound lane struck a pedestrian who at the time was attempting to cross North Point Blvd, just south of Norris Lane.

The pedestrian was walking westbound when he was struck. After the crash occurred, the driver of the Subaru came to a controlled stop on the east edge of North Point Blvd.

Shortly thereafter, a driver passing the location of the crash observed the pedestrian in the roadway and stopped on the west edge of North Point Blvd. As she walked into the roadway to assist the injured pedestrian, she was struck and killed by a passing motorcyclist.

Both pedestrians were pronounced deceased at the scene. They have been identified as 34-year-old Joshua Day of

2600 block of Edgemere Ave and 21-year-old Berlynn Matthews of 400 block of Nollmeyer Rd.

The motorcyclist, 24-year-old William Collazo-Brown, was traveling southbound on North Point Blvd in the southbound lane when he struck both pedestrians. Collazo-Brown’s vehicle continued southbound on its side where it came to a rest.

The driver of the Kawasaki Vulcan was identified as an off-duty Baltimore County police officer. Collazo-Brown has been arrested and charged with DUI related offenses; his police powers are currently suspended. Collazo-Brown has been a member of the Baltimore County Police Department since June 2019.

This case remains under investigation by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Baltimore County Police Crash Team, and the Baltimore County Police Department’s Bureau of Professional Standards/Internal Affairs.