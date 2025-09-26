Former Baltimore Schools educator arrested by ICE after brief chase

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore-area educator, now serving as Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent, has been arrested by ICE after fleeing officers during a targeted operation.

Ian Roberts was in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash and a fixed blade hunting knife at the time of his arrest.

Officials say he entered the country from Guyana in 1999 on a student visa and was given a final order of removal by an immigration judge in May of 2024.

During a targeted operation on Friday, ICE officers approached Roberts in his vehicle after identifying him, but he sped away.

Officers later discovered his vehicle abandoned near a wooded area, with State Patrol assisting in the search.

Officials say Roberts had existing weapon possession charges from February 5, 2020.

Prior to his time in Des Moines, Roberts formerly served as an educator with both Baltimore City Public Schools and Prince George's County Public Schools.

He was also the founding principal of Baltimore's Friendship Academy of Science and Technology.