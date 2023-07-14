Former Arundel HS pitcher completes final round of chemo while coaching baseball

CROFTON, Md. — Champ rings the bell.

Last month, we told you about 21-year-old Champ Wert fighting stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma.

When not connected to a chemo drip, he connected with the Crofton Cardinals 12 and under baseball team.

READ MORE: Former Arundel HS pitcher coaches baseball while undergoing cancer treatment

He served as their coach, their coach of inspiration.

After double-digit treatments, Champ rang the bell today, signaling the end of his cancer treatment.

Listen to the cheers and all the people who surprised him today.

"It feels like the last seven months have been an eternity, but they also flew by at the same time. It's really hard to describe," said Wert.

Champ will have one more check-up and then has the freedom to go back to college at Methodist in North Carolina, where he hopes to resume baseball and golf.

By the way, Champ shot 67 yesterday.