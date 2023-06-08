Former Arundel HS pitcher coaches baseball while undergoing cancer treatment

CROFTON, Md. — The numbers three and nine mean everything in baseball.

Nine innings.

Three outs.

For a former pitcher from Arundel High School, it means nine chemo treatments down with three to go.

To most, it just looks like practice for the 12U Crofton Cardinals.

But for 21-year-old Champ Wert, it's therapeutic.

“They mean the world to me; I can’t say enough about 'em, they are all great kids,” said Champ.

This past Thanksgiving, hearts dropped. Champ was home for Thanksgiving from Methodist University in North Carolina, where he’d be a senior, but something wasn't right.

He felt tired with bricks on his chest.

“Thought it was a pulled muscle, but mom knew something wasn’t right,” said Champ.

Champ held off visiting the doctor long enough so he could finish an online exam for school.

Once he closed his laptop, he heard he had stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma.

In baseball, you get to walk to first; Champ had to walk the elevator at the hospital. Explaining an infield fly rule was easier.

Champ refused to sit on the bench and is helping coach the Crofton Cardinals.

“Teaching them manners not only in baseball but in life they mean the world to me,” said Champ. “I’ve always had a positive attitude that’s what I’m trying to instill here, fight like a champ.”

And his teammates agree.

“Honestly, Champ is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” said one player.