For folks who didnt get a chance to Pack the Park, the ball is in your court

We've filled up boxes all day, collecting donations to give to Leveling the Playing Field. In partnership with Weis Markets.

Today was our Pack the Park event at Meadowood Regional Park.

People from the community came out and donated thousands of dollars worth of sports equipment for youth programs.

Scott McShain, a donor, took today as an opportunity to get some spring cleaning done, donating bins full of sports gear he and his sibling had used over the years.

"I guess as early as we were walking, we're playing something, and that basically cut off for the both of us at high school, and the stuff had been sitting the last couple of years, and it was time to go ahead and put it towards a better purpose," says McShain.

Folks who weren't able to make it out to our event Wednesday still have a chance to help out.

Leveling the Playing Field has donation bins in Baltimore City and County.

