Football fans train dozens in CPR for Damar Hamlin, American Heart Month

BALTIMORE — A group of local football fans hosted CPR training for dozens Sunday.

It wasn't long ago a player's life was saved by it.

"When Damar Hamlin had his on-field cardiac arrest event, I realized that most people don't know how to give bystander CPR," said Vanessa Malecki, a registered nurse and Buffalo Bills fan who helped organize the training.

A local fan group supporting the Buffalo Bills gathers at the Admiral's Cup in Fells Point to watch Bills games—aptly dubbed the "Charm City Bills Backers," with over 3,000 Facebook followers.

The Cup played host to the Sunday training.

"You might be the difference in that person living or dying," Malecki added.

February is American Heart Month. When in cardiac arrest, a person's life depends on immediately getting CPR, according to the American Heart Association.

"You never know when you might be the person who is standing next to somebody who has an event, in the grocery store, at the public pool, walking down the street in Fells Point," Malecki continued, "you might be the person who is able to deliver life-saving CPR.”

The training was free - but the Bills Backers group is big on charity. They collected optional donations for a national children's charity Sunday.