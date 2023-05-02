Food Pantries still in high demand in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Long lines of people waiting for the chance to stock up on free groceries is the scene described by local food distribution centers as they see increasing numbers.

"Food insecurity is a huge issue globally, there is a bunch of factors that play into that a war going on in Ukraine, there is stuff going on with the economy, inflation is a big deal and then the cut with snap benefits has contributed to the line probably growing probably doubling in size in the last two months," said Josh Turansky.

Every week organizations like The Door and Haven City Church in Baltimore gather as much food as they can to give out to their communities.

They say the amount of people they are seeing is not slowing down, in fact, its increasing.

"So food is not often affordable and a lot of people cannot often go to the grocery stores due to the location and they might be senior or elderly, so food has always been a need in the community and we're glad to be able to fill that gap with the need right now and we're looking to expand," said Tehma Smith Wilson.

Both organizations say they are thankful for the partnerships they have with organizations and the city to be able to still feed hundreds of people each week.

The Door gives away food every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Haven City Churchhas their distribution every Tuesday and Friday from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.