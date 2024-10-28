Food packed for Columbia families with help of Baltimore Ravens linebacker

COLUMBIA, Md. — Meals-to-be went to families in need on Monday - and a Ravens linebacker lent a helping hand.

A group of volunteers at the United Way Family Center in Columbia prepared dozens of ingredients and the recipes to make them.

"I feel so fortunate that I have," said one volunteer, "And I just want to give back to others."

Joining those volunteers: Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh.

"I love a lot of philanthropy work," said Oweh, "I just came from Nigeria, so I did a lot of things over there trying to help people that struggle sometimes. That's where it comes from. My dad also instilled it in me as well. I have this platform so why not use it?"

The food distributions happen monthly at the family center.

"The families that are getting the food today are within this family center and around this community," explained Beth Littrell, Associate Vice President of Community Engagement and Volunteerism for the United Way of Central Maryland.

"This family center is to give parents an option for affordable child care, which is sometimes hard to find in this area. And so we offer that to these parents, and the food is a supplement to what they already get," Littrell continued.

Grocery chain Safeway gave a $15,000 grant. Each month, the families get a new recipe, and at the end of the year, a book with all the recipes inside, Littrell said.

"This is a way for us to get them healthy food and also give them what they can do with it once they get home," Littrell added.

If you'd like to get involved, visit the organization's website.