Florida teen charged after swatting calls target Germantown home

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A Florida teen is facing charges in connection with multiple swatting incidents that targeted a Germantown home.

Montgomery County Police say the teen, who was not identified, was charged on April 28.

On November 22, 2025, officers responded to a home on Severndale Terrace following reports of a shooting.

According to police, officers were dispatched after initial reports of an active shooter outside the home. However, when they arrived, they spoke with the homeowner, who had no knowledge of any shooting.

There was also no evidence of any incident near the home.

On January 23, another call came into the Emergency Communications Center regarding the same address.

The caller again reported an active shooter with hostages inside the home.

The family told police they had been receiving repeated and unwanted food deliveries.

During the investigation, police traced the calls to a phone number and IP address in Orlando, Florida, and identified the teen as the suspect.

Police say the teen is charged with two counts of knowingly making false reports of crimes or emergencies to authorities with reckless disregard for causing bodily harm and two counts of making a false statement to a law enforcement officer.

The case was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for disposition.