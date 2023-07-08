Floods impact roads in Towson after days of heavy rainfall

TOWSON, Md. — Due to heavy rain the past week some people who live off Ruxton Road and Circle Road in Towson were stuck without a way in or out of their driveways for a few hours Friday.

Susan Stone said the road in front of her house has heavy floods after many storms move through the area. But she says the floods don't last long.

"This time I was out to lunch so I just parked on the side but the other time it happened we just went out for dinner because we couldn't get through, so it's about a two and half hour wait,” said Stone.

While Tom White who lives down the street off Circle Road said he and his family got stuck for about 4 hours due to Friday's flooding. And that it's become the routine with this amount of rain.

"We've lived here 16 years, it happens three or four times a year it's sort of like you get used to it,” said White.

He said resorting to his bike is the way to get around when this occurs. But still has concerns, "If there was an emergency here, say there was a fire or someone had some sort of health emergency, I don't know how people would get out of here other than a helicopter flying in and picking them up.”

One car got stranded, the owner who wished to not be on camera, says he thought the water level was lower than it looked. He says when he tried to back out of the flood the car shut off resorting in a tow.

Baltimore County Department of Public Works Chief PIO Lowell Melser said the area is prone to flooding because of where it sits.

"That area because it is low lying and you have the stream going by and then you get a burst of rain in a short amount of time that rain just has nowhere to go so the stream is going to overflow,” said Melser.

It’s best to turn around, don’t drown when coming up to an area impacted by water.