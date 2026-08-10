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Flights halted at BWI Airport amid severe weather in Maryland region

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Blair Sabol, WMAR-2 News
BWI security checkpoints on Monday, March 23, 2026
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A ground stop has been issued at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as severe weather impacts the Maryland region.

In a social media post, BWI announced that all airline flight operations are temporarily suspended.

All passengers are advised to avoid windows and proceed to the lower level for safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that the ground stop is in effect until 7:00 p.m.

The probability of the ground stop being extended sits at a medium chance, 30-60%.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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