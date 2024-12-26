Watch Now
"Flex" buildings proposed for Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. — There's a plan underway to build more "flex" office buildings on a vacant lot in Timonium.

A local developer - who also owns an office building near the light-rail tracks just north of Padonia Road - wants to build flex buildings on the other side of the tracks.

Baltimore County is scheduled to review the project in early January.

The extension of the "Texas Station" project would put buildings and parking off of the cul-de-sac that backs up to Lowe's, Sam's Club, and Hampton Inn & Suites.

It would connect to existing water and sewer mains at the Texas Station Court cul-de-sac, according to the application.

