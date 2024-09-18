Brewery/cafe getting ready to open in Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. — A new combination brewery and cafe/roastery is about to open near the State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

It's the brainchild of Baltimore's Diamondback Brewing Co., and Towson's Aveley Farms Coffee - and it's expected to open within the next few weeks.

They are teaming up to open a whole new business at 9490 Deereco Road, in an office park between I-83 and the light-rail tracks.

This will be the second location for both Diamondback and Aveley Farms.

Diamondback Brewing, which is currently in South Baltimore's Locust Point, is scheduled for a liquor-license hearing in Baltimore County on Monday.

Aveley Farms opened nearly two years ago in downtown Towson, and has proved to be a popular destination on Chesapeake Avenue.

The new facility is set to be a 3,000-square-foot indoor taproom and dog-friendly outdoor beer garden that will feature seasonally-rotating pizzas, along with a full espresso bar service, light pastries and breakfast items.

The hours are listed as 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday- Thursday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.