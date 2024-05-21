Flags with the Flock, Baltimore Ravens recognize families of fallen service members

BALTIMORE — A day with the Ravens, remembering members of the military who lost their lives while serving.

Family members were invited to the Ravens facility in Owings Mills for a special time cherishing memories ahead of Memorial Day.

Ten photos line the end of the football field, these are service members who have fallen while on active duty.

To honor their lives, those who were closest to them gathered at the Baltimore Under Armour Performance Center in Ownings Mills, a time to celebrate and pay tribute.

"All different manner of relationship, different service branches different causes of death are being honored here today,” said Grace Polk who is the TAPS Associate of Sports and Entertainment.

It's part of the Flags with the Flock. Where Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and Flags of Valor paired up with some current Ravens players to share in the opportunity for ten families to honor their loved ones.

"It means a lot to connect with people who have been through what I have been through,” said Kaiden Johnson, son of one of the fallen service members.

For Kaiden and Kwanza Johnson this is a time to remember why Curtis Johnson, a husband and father, served in the Air Force. The commitment and sacrifice he made.

"He loved the Air Force and it reminds me that life is precious time is precious and to not take your loved ones for granted,” said Kwanza, wife of fallen service member.

Families built and painted wooden American flags. It's a way for Dawn Clark to keep her brother's memory alive.

"Terry Edward Honeycutt Junior," said Clark whose brother is a fallen service member. "He died in 2010 so it's been a long time and it's really important to our family that his name is remembered, he said he wanted to make a difference and I don't know what kind of impact that means but every time we turn around there's things like this that help remember him."

As the memories were cherished, players shared in a special moment with each family.

Something familiar to Ravens Linebacker Trenton Simpson.

"This is near and dear to my heart, I grew up in a military family so I know the impact of having a travel and moving family and what it done to me and how it shaped me as a person,” said Simpson.

A surprise appearance from Ravens Coach John Harbaugh furthered the moment. "We know the TAPS family is our family and we want you to be part of our family and we want to be part of your family," said Harbaugh.

A connection these families hold dear to their heart.