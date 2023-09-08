Flags placed at U.S. Naval Academy to remember victims of 9/11

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A stack of red, white and blue flags cover the table at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, as members of the Midshipman Action Group, along with their families and others place them on Stribling Walk.

2,977 small U.S. flags represent those who lost their lives on 9/11, while 14 large U.S.flags stand representing the Naval Academy alumni that died.

It's a tradition for the group as they remember the days, months, and years after the 9/11 attacks.

"In order to understand service that we give to our nation, we have to understand the historical things that have happened, specifically with things that involve our military,” said Max Bueno who is the president of the Midshipman Action Group.

For him, placing the flags means remembering the legacy of his great uncle.

"My great uncle he was a financial analyst in the World Trade Center, so unfortunately he got stuck hundreds of feet up and couldn't get down and unfortunately that's how he died,” said Bueno.

Policemen also showed up to the Naval Academy to pay respects.

"In 1998 I was stationed here as marine century in part of the United States Naval Academy Company assigned to protect the assets here at the United States Naval Academy,” said Corporal Chris Anderson with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Anderson then moved to the position of Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs. He was working in the Pentagon that day when the hijacked plane hit.

For him, sticking the flags into the ground brings back memory of the impact that day left, that doesn't go away.

"I think it's a time for reflection, a time to show we remember, show the world that we remember and that it's something that we should never forget because of the cost of that day and the lives that we lost since,” said Anderson.

It's been 22 years since that horrific day. A day where thousands of lives were lost but never forgotten.

