5-year-old boy dead, twin brother hospitalized after a house fire in East Baltimore

Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 15:38:26-05

BALTIMORE — One 5-year-old boy is dead and his twin brother is in the hospital following a rowhome fire in East Baltimore.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the 1600 block of East Oliver Street for reports of fire and possible people trapped.

Firefighters rescued two 5-year-old twin boys from the home. Both were transported to an area hospital, where one of the boys later died from their inquires.

The second child is in stable condition.

At this time, the identity of the deceased boy has yet to be disclosed, and the cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

