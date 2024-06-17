Five French Bulldog puppies taken from home in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A women who lives in Armistead Gardens in Northeast Baltimore is pleading to get her puppies back. Her home was broken into over the weekend and her five French Bulldog puppies were taken.

Sweet puppy sniffles and whines. These five French Bulldogs, only 7-weeks-old, were taken over the weekend.

"They're not vaccinated, they weren't ready to leave, they're not ready to be out into this world yet,” said Brenda Cloude who had the puppies taken from her home.

Unsettling and violated, those are some of the words used to describe what Cloude felt when she went into her home in Northeast Baltimore Saturday morning. She wasn't home when the break in happened but said it was in the middle of the night.

"Sometime between 12 a.m., and three because my neighbor said when she got home from work she noticed my side door was open,” said Cloude.

Not far from the door, a window with a busted out screen.

"So I came in here and I turned the light on and I noticed that the window was open and I looked over here to where they were and they were gone,” said Cloude as her eyes filled with tears.

A monitor next to where the crate sat had been turned away from the puppies. There were three males and two females and already Cloude said she had a special bond with them. Just as she does her other two French Bulldogs.

"They're my babies, I don't have children so all my animals are my babies and I just want them back,” said Cloude.

She filed a report with the Baltimore City Police who screened for fingerprints. She also took to social media for others help.

"I posted in the lost and found and that has blown up it's been shared over a thousand times all my friends have shared it, their friends have shared it," said Cloude.

Cloude said there is a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the puppies being returned.

They can drop them at a shelter or the police station, no questions asked.

If you have any information contact Baltimore City Police or email Cloude at nvrprmsme@gmail.com