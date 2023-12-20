First responders bring an early Christmas to students at Victory Villa Elementary

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Christmas came early for 650 students at Victory Villa Elementary School with a surprise that lit up the room.

One teacher said to the students, "Today you get to pick a present.” Children screamed with excitement.

It's part of the 'Toy Express' program organized but the nonprofit, First Responders Children's Foundation.

Bringing together Baltimore first responders to pass out toys to the children.

"It's really fortunate that we have partners like Under Armour, Jazwares, Mattel, Spin Master, Good360 these are the folks who donate product so we can give out over 200 thousand pieces a year,” said Randy Acosta who is the Chief Development Officer for First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Some students enjoy the thrill of not knowing what's behind the wrapper. "I like gifts that are surprise because I don't know what they are and this one I got the surprise one instead of the ones that didn't have wrappers,” said third grader Kevin Perez.

While others picked a more logical choice. “I some gloves and a hat, it's going to be very useful for the next few days, it's going to be 30 degrees, 20 degrees with high winds I’m really going to need it,” said third grader Timi Oladapo.

The nonprofit is in its fourth year of doing this and Baltimore is not the only stop on the list. The Toy Express shines a unique light on the connection between first responders and the children and will happen in more than 150 communities across the country.

“It was a response to COVID, COVID happened and no one had any interaction. So we said how do we bring the toys and first responders to the kids,” said Acosta.

Victory Villa Elementary Principal Marge Roberts said it's the first time any surprise like this has come to the school.

"I am so excited for them because I don't know what they are going home. They deserve this school and academics is important but so is this. And this is making connections with family and our students and that's important to me,” said Roberts.

Students got the chance to get a picture with the guy in the big red suite .and then ventured outside to see how the fire truck works.

There was even a guest appearance from the Ravens marching band

The nonprofit also sends boxes of presents to children who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty. Bringing holiday cheer to all far and near.