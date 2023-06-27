First month of City's new youth curfew policy resulted in no transports

BALTIMORE — It's been over a month since Baltimore City rolled out its revamped youth curfew policy.

On Tuesday the Mayor's Office provided an update on its progress.

Since going into effect on May 26, zero kids have been transported to what's known as a "Youth Connection Center."

With that said, the City did not specify the number of curfew violations that actually occurred during that time frame.

"Staff have had positive interactions with hundreds of young people at both the static engagement locations – Inner Harbor, Fells Point, and Federal Hill – and while doing active engagement in neighborhoods throughout Baltimore," the Mayor's Office said in a press release.

Under the revised curfew minors under 17 must first consent before being taken to a "Youth Connection Center."

Two places were initially designated as connection centers — CC Jackson Recreation Center and Rita Church Community Center.

Now only CC Jackson remains operational for that purpose.

Youth curfews in Baltimore aren't new, yet the authority police have to enforce it has drastically changed.

Right now officers cannot take a juvenile into custody for merely a curfew violation, unless they've committed a criminal act.

Their main focus is crowds of 10 or more under age 17.

If police encounter a group after hours, they've been instructed to issue three dispersal announcements.

In the event orders aren't followed, then Youth Connection Center employees are called to try and persuade the group to go to a Youth Connection Center.

Previously officers were permitted to take custody of juveniles and either transport them home, to the Youth Connection Center, or Department of Social Services.

They also could fine parents of juveniles who were found in violation of City curfew.

As it currently stands curfew for those under age 14 is 10pm to 6am seven days a week.

Between Memorial Day and September 3, anyone ages 14 to 16 have a nightly curfew from 11pm to 6am.

Those same hours carryover during weekends for the rest of the year, except for weekdays at which point curfew begins an hour earlier.

In an effort to keep kids safe the City is keeping the recreation centers listed below open until 11pm during the summer.

Cahill Recreation Center, 4001 Clifton Ave, Baltimore, MD 21216

CC Jackson Recreation Center, 4910 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215

Fred B. Leidig Recreation Center, 301 S Beechfield Ave, Baltimore, Md 21229

Greenmount Recreation Center, 2304 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218

Morrell Park Community Center, 2651 Tolley St, Baltimore, Md 21230

Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center, 201 Reedbird Avenue, Baltimore MD 21225

Councilwoman Rita R. Church Community Center, 2101 St Lo Dr, Baltimore, Md 21213 ·

Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center, 1201 Pennsylvania Ave, Baltimore, Md 21217

Roosevelt Recreation Center, 1221 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Virginia S. Baker Recreation Center, 2601 E Baltimore St, Baltimore, Md 21224

So far the City says weekend and holiday youth-involved homicides and nonfatal shootings are down compared to the same time period last year.