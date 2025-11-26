First cold death reported in Maryland tips to stay warm this winter season

BALTIMORE — Maryland has already recorded its first cold-related death, and winter hasn't even officially started yet.

Dr. Cheyenne Falat with the University of Maryland Adult Emergency Department says these transitional months can be deceptively dangerous for residents.

"These bookend seasons are actually quite dangerous because the weather warms up during the day, people aren't as prepared," Falat said.

The people most vulnerable to cold-related injuries and deaths are those living on the streets. Unhoused populations face the greatest risk during temperature drops.

"Especially unhoused populations and those who have kind of psychiatric and socioeconomic barriers to care are relatively under prepared for the cold, and we find that it affects them quite a bit," Falat said.

For those planning to spend time outside during the Thanksgiving holiday, eating a substantial meal can actually help protect against the cold.

"One of your body's way to stay warm is through shivering. If you want to shiver, you have to have the calories to shiver. So make sure that if you are out in the cold, you maintain appropriate hydration and nutrition," Falat said.

While warm layers including hats and scarves are helpful, keeping people safe this winter requires broader community support beyond just clothing.

"Urban prevention of hypothermia is quite important. We do that through maintaining, energy assistance, elderly support, and then access to housing and shelter," Falat said.

The risks from cold exposure extend far beyond death. Multiple cold-related conditions can result in emergency room visits and serious medical complications.

"So hypothermia, we think of as the kind of pathway to morbidity and mortality and death, but you can also have effects of cold, such as frost nip, frostbite and other conditions that we call like chilblains or trench foot. It's various degrees of severity of injuries, especially to the fingers and the toes and the nose and the ears, the cold exposed areas of the body. So, we can see quite a bit of injury at most severe, leading up to amputation," Falat said.

Resources for individuals experiencing homelessness or needing assistance are available through local support organizations.

