Maryland reports first cold-related illness death of the winter season

FREDERICK CO., Md. — The Maryland Department of Health has reported the first cold-related illness death for the 2025-2026 winter season.

A man in Frederick County, between 30 and 40 years old, has died.

The Department of Health reminds Marylanders to be prepared for the coldest months of the year.

"To prevent the onset of cold-related illnesses, including hypothermia and frostbite, Marylanders should limit their time outside and wear several layers of lightweight insulated clothing to avoid exposure to cold weather," says the Maryland Department of Health. "Be sure to insulate your toes, fingers, ears, cheeks, and the tip of your nose."

If you need a warming center or overnight shelter, you're encouraged to call your local department of health or 2-1-1.

The Department also reminds Marylanders to be careful using heating sources, as some can cause fires, carbon monoxide poisoning, burns, and other injuries.

You can find more resources here.

