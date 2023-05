PASADENA, Md. — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Pasadena.

Fire officials were called to the 7900 block of Central Road.

The bulk of the fire is under control.

Fire personnel pulled one victim from the fire, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire is currently under investigation.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is urging everyone to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.