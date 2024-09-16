Firefighter injured after roof collapse in Garrett County

OAKLAND, Md — One firefighter was injured in Oakland, Garrett County while fighting a fast-moving house fire.

Just after 2pm on Sunday a neighbor on Crellin Mine Road called 911.

Crews got to the scene and put out the fire in just 10 minutes, but as you can see from the image, the damage was already done.

Courtesy: Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal

A firefighter was transported to Garrett Regional Medical Center for minor injuries after a roof collapsed.

A Sheriff's Deputy and Oakland VFD firefighter rescued a dog from the home.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but it started on the front porch and caused upwards of $300,000 in damages.

The home did have smoke detectors but they were not activated.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Western Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 301-766-3888.

